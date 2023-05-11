"Its our club, where the Hanson name has always played, and will always play," said Danielle Hanson after running out for her 250th netball game for the Natimuk United Rams.
The Rams coach took to the Natimuk Showgrounds netball courts for the milestone game in round three of the Horsham District Football Netball league on Saturday, April 29.
"Its a pretty proud moment," said Hanson upon becoming a Natimuk United life member.
"The Hanson name is a popular name out at Natimuk.
"My Dad and uncles have played many many games with the club, and now me and my siblings are playing there.
"My older sister's got a life membership as well."
Danielle's father Willie Hanson debuted in Natimuk's reserves grade in 1972, and played his first seniors game in '76.
Through his 40-years playing for the club, he would run out 582 times in Natimuk's blue and yellow.
Danielle has been playing for the Natimuk Rams her whole life, before forging her spot in the Rams A grade outfit that was dominant at the time.
She was a part of the Rams premiership winning sides in 2017 and '18 under the sides coach at the time, Cheryl Sudholz.
"(Sudholz) coached, maybe for 10 years, and I've got her to thank for the guidance she gave me ... to continue in the A grade team," Hanson said.
"Now I'm coaching A grade myself, so I've been able to try and give my knowledge to the younger ones coming through as well."
Hanson's work with Natimuk United has also extended beyond the netball courts.
She has sat on the club's committee and served as its secretary, including a period of time when Willie also served as president.
When asked why she has stuck around the Rams for as long has she has, Hanson said Natimuk United is 'just a great family club'.
"I'm from Natimuk, so I know most of the people who have been in and around the club on-and-off for the years that I've been there, and its just a welcoming club," she said.
"Its good to see some leave and come back because its there home club, and its somewhere they want to be because it is a great club."
With 250 behind her, Hanson now sets her sights on 300.
"I'll be 34 this year, so hopefully I've got a few more years left in me," she said.
"So the 300 mark would be an awesome milestone, if the body holds out for me."
