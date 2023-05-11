Open day at Horsham Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Wednesday May 10 provided an opportunity for parents, prospective students and members of the public to take part in a guided tour of the school and meet the teachers.
They could also watch classes in action during school hours but the school remained open until 7 pm to give people the opportunity to visit after work.
"People come to see the our school but they stay because of our wonderful students, their manners and kindness and that is what we are most proud of," Head of Junior School Adam Borgas said.
'Trinity College was my first teaching appointment in 2003 and then we [family] moved away for a time but last year when the opportunity to return came up, I jumped at it," he said.
Year 6 teacher Kobus, has been teaching HLTC for two years and came from South Africa to Horsham with his wife, to join the college. He echoed the sentiments of Mr Borgas, "the students are the school's best asset, their manners and ability to hold a conversation with each other and visitors is exceptional ."
The school was established 40 years ago in 1978 with 58 students and three teachers and lessons were conducted from the church hall.
In 1979 the school purchased the current site and built a primary school facility. In the years that followed the school community continues to add to the facility providing classes from Prep to Year 6.
"The school has about 600 students, 14 classes and average 24 students in each class," Junior School Chaplains Stella and Jack said, who were also acting as tour guides for the Open Day.
