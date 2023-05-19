Horsham business owner, Sharron Keating said, the proposed removal of parking spaces on Firebrace Street could affect her business. Still, she is more concerned about lacking communication with Horsham Rural City Council.
"I'm not knocking the council, but no one from HRCC spoke to me about it before the council decided.
The proposed removal of five or six parking spaces is near my shop front, and the proposed new pedestrian crossing is also directly in front of my shop.
We already have a loading zone and a disabled car park in this block.
I am not against the loading zone or the disability parking space, but I think the council should have considered this when deciding to remove even more parking spaces along this stretch of the street, " she said.
Ms. Keating said she is concerned that the council decided without consultation with the people they affect.
"Community consultation took place in the form of a printed sheet at the Visitor Information Office after the council made the decision, and in my opinion, that was information, not consultation," she said.
"We were told, not asked," she said.
Ms Keating said she would like to see evidence regarding the safety data on why parking space removal is necessary, why the pedestrian crossing is needed, and what information HRCC used to make their decision.
Prior to the CAD Streetscape Plan being adopted by the HRCC on August 22, 2022, the council held Pop-up sessions, and an online survey, visited businesses, held two trader engagement workshops, and included information in HRCC business newsletters. Further consultation is expected to occur between projects.
Council's Streetscape Plan includes 15 projects aimed at increasing pedestrian safety and foot traffic between shops.
Director Communities and Place for HRCC, Mr Kevin O'Brien said, "When it comes to improvements to the CAD, our business operators are significant stakeholders.
That is why we have created opportunities for all CAD business operators to engage with us and directly provide Council with their feedback and ideas.
During last year's community consultation stage Council received 147 formal submissions and used that feedback to make amendments to the Streetscape Plan.
We are now working closely with the Community Reference Group to identify which improvement projects should be done first."
The 12-person CRG includes seven Horsham business operators.
