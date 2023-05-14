Horsham's Joel Freijah was selected for the Vic Country under 18's to take on the Young Guns on Sunday, May 14.
The match held at Ikon Park, the training base of Carlton, saw Freijah take on some AFL mid-season rookie draft prospects.
The 'Young Guns' squad is selected by recruiters from across the AFL, with all selected eligible for the mid-season rookie draft on May 31.
Freijah was joined by fellow Rebels Lachlan Charleson, Luamon Lual and Mac Scoullar in the tight 12.12.84-12.9.81 defeat.
This was the second match for the Young Guns series after the game against Vic Metro at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on May 7.
After a few weeks of rest, the match against the Young Guns will begin "a pretty busy time" for Freijah.
If selected, the Under-18 National Championships are held across June and July, along with the remainder of the Coates Talent League season.
The GWV Rebels' representative has stood out in the opening four games of the talent league season; he kicked six goals in the Rebels' only loss.
"(I have got) To keep enjoying my footy and try not to look ahead too much," Freijah said.
