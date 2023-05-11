NBL MVP finalist Mitch Creek has not been named in the Boomers extended squad for this year's FIBA World Cup.
Patty Mills, Matisse Thybulle, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Josh Green, Xavier Cooks, Jack White and Josh Giddey were named squad that will take part in a training camp in Cairns.
Boomers coach Brian Goorjian said was a "thorough process".
"The coaches and I have had many discussions about getting the mix right, but I'm really pleased with where we've landed with the guys we've selected, there's a good balance across the court," he said.
Goorjian said Creek, who represented Australia at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, was a "tough call".
"He was considered but again a lot of depth in that position and we had to make hard decisions and he was one of them," he said.
"The fact it's been so tough goes to show the depth of talent we have in Australian basketball right now and this extends back to all the pathway programs, the Centre of Excellence and the dedicated coaches who have been committed to growing our game, setting the standard, and getting us to this position.
"After the draw took place around a week ago and we know who and where we're playing, we're excited and eager to get stuck in and prepare for what will be an extremely challenging tournament."
Australian has drawn host nation Japan, Germany and Finland in the group stage.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
