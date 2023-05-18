If you asked volunteer Tony Wagenknecht what was so secret about men's business, he'd probably wave a hand and laugh, and jokingly say that if he told us he'd have to .......!
But in all seriousness, this fun group of blokes which is the social activities group run by Mr Wahenknecht, is a chance to talk wellbeing, health and happiness man to man.
"It's important for men of a certain age to have the chance to get away from home and enjoy some timeout with their peers.
We go out for lunch, are involved in activities, day trips and basically have a cuppa and a yarn.
Through these discussions and sharing of how they're feeling, we've even had an early detection of Prostate Cancer and you can't put a value on that kind of outcome." said Mr Wagenknecht.
Mental Health for older men in the community is a sensitive subject as they've grown up in a society with tough expectations.
On a recent trip to Old Dadswell Town the group shared some insights into what the group means to them.
"It's an entertaining day out with the boys and Tony does a good job of organising us all.
We have a bit of a yarn, it gives you something different to think about. It's a good break and you get to do things you couldn't do on your own.
I don't know what I'd be doing otherwise!" says participant Gordon Dutschke with a chuckle.
If you'd like to join in the fun or become a volunteer for Secret Men's Business, please get in touch with Tony at RNH Warracknabeal Campus reception on 03 5396 1266 or email tony.wagenknecht@rnh.net.au.
