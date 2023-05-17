No need too big or too small for Rural Northwest Health Hospital Auxiliary

The Rural Northwest Health Hospital Auxiliary has been going for over 90 years and Bev Joyce has shared 23 years of their generous history for us on Volunteers Week.
"Whatever is needed they just have to ask and we'll go about the business of raising the money needed.
But we couldn't do it without the support of local businesses who donate prizes for our raffles." said Ms Joyce
The Auxiliary holds four raffles throughout the year in March and October and on Mother's Day and Father's Day.
Current secretary/treasurer Alison Fernandez said, "Why do we do it? Because we care about the wellbeing of our community and healthcare is such an important part of that.
Like most things, what we need is numbers, more volunteers to help us carry on this important work," she said.
Volunteers Week is a chance to give thanks for all the untold, selfless hours community members devote to supporting our healthcare services.
Raising money for all areas of the health service has been a passion for the 8 current members, helping fund the recent purchase of leisure equipment for residents of Yarriambiack Lodge, a book cupboard for PAG, a $10,000 observation and blood monitor, as well as fish & chip luncheons for residents and their families to enjoy.
If you'd like to volunteer for RNH Auxiliary then please get in touch. They will welcome any enquiry.
