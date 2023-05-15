Nestled at the rear of Rural Northwest Health's Hopetoun campus is the most delightful array of roses you could ever hope to see and is the work of many volunteer hours and donations.
President Jean Webster first joined the RNHH Auxiliary almost 50 years ago and said it's a wonderful group to work with.
"I've been on the Auxiliary since February 1974, we just love the hospital," she said.
The Auxiliary currently has eight members but their small numbers doesn't faze them when they are faced with fundraising.
"We have eighty years of proud history and we mean for it to go on, but we need new volunteers," Ms Webster said.
The group had its inaugural meeting on the 9th March 1943, when Mrs Crawthorn, led the charge.
The gardens consist of over 200 plants donated by RNH staff, residents and their families, through Hopetoun's Hospital Auxiliary and orchestrated by Norelle Huf in loving memory of her daughter-in-law, these blooms bring joy to all.
The gardens are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the good deeds of the eight local ladies who make up the auxiliary.
Each year they hold a Christmas raffle that funds the purchase of gifts for residents and have in the past mended clothes and supplied towels, all for good will and love of their community.
If anyone is interested in joining they can get in touch with Noreen Bellinger or President Jean Webster through the hospital's reception Ph: 03 5083 2000." said Secretary Ms Bellinger.
