SES member Crystal Saunders welcomed the new uniform for female members.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 2:25pm
Ms Saunders wearing the new female design uniform. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Crystal Saunders volunteers as Unit Control Officer with the Horsham SES Unit and has welcomed the new uniforms designed specifically for the female members.

