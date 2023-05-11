Crystal Saunders volunteers as Unit Control Officer with the Horsham SES Unit and has welcomed the new uniforms designed specifically for the female members.
Until recently, female members wore the same overalls as the male members did, but with a growing number of females joining the organization management decided to design a two piece uniform specifically for the female unit members.
Ms Saunders remembers her mother's involvement in the SES and was always keen to join, She said she always knew it was a way to help people when they needed it.
She joined SES in Ballarat about six years ago but moved to the Horsham unit two years ago.
"I joined the SES because it is a way to give back to community and I enjoy working with the members and being part of a team.
They are a great team here at Horsham and it's a good way to help people when they most need it," Ms Saunders said.
The Horsham SES Unit has about 25 members and are keen to speak to anyone interested in becoming a volunteer in what ever capacity suits them.
