The Roos have gained 2022/23 Northern Territory Football League Best and Fairest Dylan Landt for its match against the Southern Mallee Giants in round five of the WFNL.
Landt will line up alongside older brother Jack at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
For the Giants Samuel Weddell returns after he missed the round four victory over the Horsham Saints.
Minyip Murtoa will be without Oscar Gawith after he did not finish its round three match against Southern Mallee.
The Burras will see captain Jae McGrath and Jye Walter return to its squad to play the Saints.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Dylan Landt, Matthew Rosier, Thomas O'Dwyer.
Outs: Matthew Rosier, Jonathon Ross, Zane Thompson.
Lineup: Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Dustin Inglis, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Wade Packer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Michael Graham, Elliott Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Read more: Hartigan celebrates 300th senior match
Horsham Demons
Ins: Deek Roberts, Joshua Mibus
Outs: Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe
Lineup: Deek Roberts, Tyler Blake, Brodie Mines, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Harley Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Brody Pope, Bradley Hartigan, Jordon Motton, Joshua Mibus, Ben, Lakin, Zak Smith, Benjamin Janetzki, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord.
Horsham Saints
Ins: William Taylor, Connor O'Beirne, Tom Butler.
Outs: Judd Wright, Adrianne Lupton, Ben Johnson.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Will Tickner, Mitch Martin, Jared Morris, Tom Butler.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath.
Outs: Caeleb Leith, Oscar Gawith.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Cameron, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Lachlan Delahunty, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty.
Nhill Tigers
Ins: Charles Trotman, Nathan Alexander, Darcy Honeyman.
Outs: Toby Marshall, Aiden Rintoule, Darcy Alexander.
Lineup: Matt Kennedy, Lochie Pilgram, Mitch Johns, Drew Schneider, Frazer Driscoll, Darcy Honeyman, Wallace Wheaton, Mitch Dahlenburg, Angus Wheaton, Charles Trotman, Josh, Lees, Liam Albrecht, Darcy Alexander, Tom Driscoll, Lachie Barber, Austin Merrett Lucas Dahlenburg, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Jack Mason, Nathan Alexander, Alex Pipkorn.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Jake Garvey, Samuel Weddell.
Outs: Liam Nelson, Brayden Carra.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Benjamin Webster, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Jackson Fisher, Oscar Smith, Liam Price, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Samuel Weddell, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.