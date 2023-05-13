The Wimmera is struggling to keep up with the number of vulnerable children in desperate need of support.
A lack of Child Protection officers, foster carers and the region's chronic housing shortage is impacting welfare agencies' ability to provide critical services.
Representatives from several agencies met in Warrnambool this week to discuss the key challenges and opportunities for children and their families in the community.
The Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare facilitated a panel discussion between local sector leaders before opening the floor for debate.
Chief executive officer Deb Tsorbaris said the number of children needing care and protection was increasing, but the region's strained resources were struggling to keep up.
She said a lack of affordable and available housing prohibited vulnerable families from finding homes and agencies from retaining staff.
Ms Tsorbaris said there were a lot of vacancies at vital south-west agencies, including Child Protection.
"The lack of housing seems to be a major contributor to not being able to fill the roles available," she said.
"People aren't going to come to the region if they can't get a house."
A leaked report from The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) showed there were concerns about the area of Child Protection that covers Horsham, Warrnambool, Portland and Hamilton, Nine reported last month.
"[The Wimmera and south-west areas] has had ongoing difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff in Hamilton, Portland and Horsham offices, particularly senior practitioners," the document said.
"Combined with staff turnover, planned and unplanned leave, and WorkCover claims, there has been insufficient 'critical mass' to manage the workload in these locations. This has led to high rates of cases awaiting allocation and concerns about practice quality."
Ms Tsorbaris said there was also a lot of pressure on support services, preventing the early intervention needed to avoid reaching the crisis point.
She said agencies were doing their best with their resources, but she was still hearing of parents unable to take their children to school because they couldn't afford petrol or put food on the table because the cost of living crisis was too much.
Ms Tsorbaris had also heard of families travelling to Melbourne to access essential services, such as mental health and residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities.
"We can't have these situations," Ms Tsorbaris said.
"I understand resources are tight, but for some of these key regions, we have to make sure these essential services are available.
"When services can't keep up with demand, you can't work with these families early enough so issues can be avoided, and that's when Child Protection gets involved. That then places a huge demand on Child Protection as a consequence."
Ms Tsorbaris said more essential services in the regions would relieve pressure on the whole system.
"The last thing you want is a family having contact with Child Protection when it's not needed and so if we can provide extra support for them, that is a great outcome," she said.
She said more investment was needed in the regions, particularly in early intervention and urgent financial assistance.
"If a family can't pay a bill, or just need rent for that week, we need to step up and support them so we aren't seeing people lose their housing," she said.
A DFFH spokeswoman did not respond to specific questions but said the state's Child Protection workforce did an "enormous amount of work to keep children and families safe".
"Which is why we're taking action to ensure they have the support, skills and resources they need to perform this vital role," she said.
She said the department's $5 million Child Protection Workforce Strategy was boosting workforce numbers, establishing a learning centre for practitioners, expanding psychological support programs and providing additional support to help practitioners relocate to areas where recruitment was.
Information obtained by ACM revealed the department was actively recruiting Child Protection practitioners and support staff to boost workforce capacity and relieve pressure on the current team.
The Centre, the peak body for child and family services in Victoria, engaged with community leaders and services workers in Warrnambool this week as part of its Connecting Communities Regional Tour.
Ms Tsorbaris said another challenge highlighted was the region's desperate need for foster carers.
"There are more children coming into care than the system can cope with," she said.
"I think it's a combination of cost of living pressures and the complexity of children. These are people that have suffered a lot of harm in their little lives.
"If we can't place a child (with a carer) we look to family members on a short-term basis or residential care but what we actually need is a place based on what they need, not on what is available.
"They have to be with the right carer in the right placement."
Ms Tsorbaris urged governments to provide more incentives, including higher allowances and a wage, including superannuation, for carers who leave employment to look after vulnerable children.
