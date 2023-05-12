Horsham Demons stalwart Brad Hartigan has no signs of slowing down.
Hartigan played his 300th senior match when the Demons faced Ararat at Horsham City Oval on Saturday, May 6.
"I am proud to play 300, but it would have been nicer to get a win. But at the minute, we have a lot of youth and a lot of upside to our game," Hartigan said.
"Personally, I did not get as many kicks as I would have liked. But it is not every week that you can contribute as you would like."
The 36-year-old Hartigan has played senior football for 20 years, with the majority in red and blue.
"I started junior football here (Horsham) as a 12-year-old probably, and I started my senior career as a 16-year-old."
For a brief period, Hartigan moved away and played with the North Ballarat Roosters in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Hartigan's senior career coincided with the start of Horsham's run of 10 consecutive premierships in 2003.
"I was lucky enough that the side was peaking when I came in," Hartigan said.
"Our spine was pretty well the same for most of the 10. You lose a couple here or there; we probably turned over six to eight players a year as well,"
"It is probably easier when you are winning to recruit players to your side who want to taste the success."
Not only has Hartigan tasted success on the field.
During his four seasons as senior coach from 2013-2016, the Demons won the premiership in 2014, defeating cross-town rival Horsham Saints in the grand final.
Hartigan hopes the current squad will be together in the long term.
"I think we have had six debutants this year and probably 15 kids that are under 20 years of age, so we have a lot of upside," Hartigan said.
"But if we can keep them around for the next three or four years, we should be winning more games than not."
On a personal level, Hartigan has no intentions of stepping away.
"As long as I am getting a kick, and the body is still fine," Hartigan said.
"(There is) Just a couple of niggling injuries, but touch wood I have not had any major injuries. The body is still good; I still have the hunger."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
