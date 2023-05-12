AFL premiership winning midfielder, Shaun Grigg comes into the Swifts line-up for round five of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
Grigg was at training with the Baggies at Stawell's North Park on Thursday night.
Additionally, Pimpinio will be without coach Clint Burdett for the Tigers clash with Noradjuha-Quantong at Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
Sidelined by a slight hamstring strain, Burdett said he'll only miss 'one to two' weeks of football.
Burdett is confident the Tigers can cover for his absence .
"They'll probably miss my on-field leadership more than anything," he said.
"Player ability wise, I'll get replaced, no worries.
"It's just that little bit of experience and a bit of leadership that they'll miss the most."
Edenhope Apsley will be without Cleve Hughes, who sits second on the HDFNL's goal scoring list, having scored
Lewis Thompson returns to the Saints line-up after being named best player in his last two outings for the club.
Rupanyup welcome back coach, Braydon Ison, from a hamstring injury but will be without VAFA player, Jacob Christie.
Another former VAFA player, William Hetherington, will also be missing for Taylors Lake.
Will Hutchison is among four players returning to Jeparit-Rainbow, after the Storm overcame a test of depth in its round four clash with Natimuk United
And, Nick Pekin returns to the field for the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos after the side decided to rest him in round four.
"Nick's just had a couple of issues with a bit of knee tendinitis," said Southern Roos coach, Jai Thompson.
"We thought it was a good opportunity to be able to give him a rest, and just make sure he's tip-top for the upcoming games.
"He's keen as mustard, he wanted to play on (round four), we just thought it was a good opportunity to have the weekend off."
Ins: Lewis Thompson, Adam Hood, Nathan Witherow
Outs: Cameron Domaschenz, Daniel Obst, Cleve Hughes
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Christopher La Rocca, Corey Williams, Angus Caldow, Allan McIntyre, Harrison Evans, Jack Butler, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Corey Barrett, Ben Kilby, Jak Ryan,
Ins: Nick Pekin, William Plush, Bronte Shrive
Outs: Tyson Berg, Joshua Grant, George Austin
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand. Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Thomas Walker, Lachlan Stevenson, Bronte Shrive, Mitchell Grant, Rhys Daffey
Ins: Peter Weir, Javadd Anderson, Justin Cozens, William Hutchison,
Outs: Hayden Jamieson, Jake Parry, Matthew Synoradzki, Phoenix Oakley
Line-up: Nicholas Yarran, Simon Clugston, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Thomas Long, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, peter Weir, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Javadd Anderson, Ashley Clugston, Murphy Leach, Justin Cozens, William Hutchison, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Jordan Leach, Benjamin Smith, Zachary Pietzsch
Ins: Alexander Smith, Connor Gould, Justin Williams
Outs: Cooper Price, Brendan Mcdonald, Daniel Launer
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Alexander Smith, Andrew Devereaux, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Connor Gould, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Ryan Holborn, Justin Williams
Ins: Joel Wagg, Charlie Maddern, Luke Shalders
Outs: Lochlyn Hahne, Jesse Salt, Lachie Jones
Line-up: Dylan Munn, Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Joel Wagg, Jesse Salt, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Liam Feder, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Matthew Hicks, Jake O'Connor, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Not yet announced
Ins: Cam Bruce, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Ryan Fischer
Outs: James Hallett, Dawson Cross, Brayden Culhane, Dylan Bushby
Line-up: Heath Schulz, Declan Bushby, Cam Bruce, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Colby Wilde, Damian Cameron, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Ryan Fischer, Alex Ross, Kade Bergen, James Gregg, Thomas Netherway, Levi Mock
Ins: Dylan Avery, Tyler Filcock
Outs: Nick Groves, Clint Burdett
Line-up: Corey Mann, Corey Quick, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Thomas Naylor, Charlie Gardner, Tyler Filcock, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Mitch Musgrove, Kieren Sait, Braydon Ison, Angus Burns
Outs: Cam Weston, Jack Musgrove, Jacob Christie, Elliot Kelly
Line-up: Mitch Musgrove, Daniel Schaper, Kieren Sait, Bill Hansen, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jack Musgrove, Blake Turner, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Connor Weidemann, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Tom Arthur, Joseph Tormey, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston, Angus Burns
Ins: Thomas Cairns, Joel Matthews, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Shaun Grigg
Outs: Angus Murray, Max McMahon, Brodie Kindred, Matthew Bourke, Seth Blake
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Joel Matthews, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Shaun Grigg, Zak Varley
Ins: Marc Davey, Tristan Rayes, Mitchell Crough, James Stevens
Outs: Riley Hall, Lewis Gebert, Jonathon Dixon, William Hetherington, Jake Parfett
Line-up: Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Troy Brimble, Angus Atchison, Connor Healy, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, James Dixon, Brandon Bone, Mathew Millward, Geordi Aristides, Samuel Kamstra, Mitchell Crough, James Stevens
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
