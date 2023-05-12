The Wimmera Mail-Times
Richmond premiership player, Shaun Grigg is in for the Swifts | HDFNL round five

John Hall
By John Hall
May 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Swifts seniors football players running onto Quantong Recreation Reserve for their round four HDFNL clash with the Noradjuha-Quantong Bomber on Saturday, May 6. Picture by John Hall.
AFL premiership winning midfielder, Shaun Grigg comes into the Swifts line-up for round five of the Horsham District Football Netball League.

