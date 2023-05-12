Focused on gratitude this Mother's Day | A Mum's World

When I lost my dad suddenly seventeen years ago, I finally understood why not everyone at the supermarket was always as smiley as me.
I saw the world differently, the veil was lifted and through the haze of grief I felt empathy for the pain around me.
Eight months pregnant with two toddlers and having lost my greatest supporter, those were the darkest days of my life.
I realised four years after the tragedy that I had moved through the most difficult grief and dad's death was integrated into my existence.
When mum was diagnosed with multiple myeloma eight years ago, I immediately started choosing beautiful music for her funeral.
It sounds silly now but based on my experience of three weeks between diagnosis and funeral for dad, I thought I had better brace myself.
It took me a long time to accept that mum could live with her disease and treatment, and live well, continuing her half dozen volunteer roles, family commitments and fun.
I did feel frightened about facing her suffering though, knowing that the main contributor would be terminal blood cancer.
Of course, everything is different this time around.
Mum was 81, and although vital and busy, her illness, treatment and age were taking a heavier toll on her wellbeing this year.
The quality of her life had dipped a little lately but not enough to prevent her from recently driving to Melbourne to stay with Tam, attend live theatre, the art gallery and shop for shoes!
Every time I took mum near her specialist or a hospital, I was worried they would check her in and never let her out.
My mum had asked me to keep her out of hospital, and I still remember how quickly we escaped from her oncologist's office late last year when he realised she had another fracture in her spine.
We felt like a couple of bandits heading back down the highway to home, having stolen some more time for mum in her own bed after we explained how impossible it would be for mum to check in when she hadn't even packed an overnight bag.
I think he was onto us, but he let us go anyway.
I'm focused on gratitude for the best mum ever.
