Acclaimed singer songwriter, Bloom, is heading to Horsham Town Hall on Saturday, May 20 for her Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt Songbook tour.
A Shake It Up Foundation ambassador for Parkinson's Disease, Bloom has raised more than $30,000 from donations through her nation show in the last two years.
Celebrate all the hits of Grammy Award winning artists and vocal powerhouses Steven Nicks, Carole King, and Linda Ronstadt in one massive show.
Witness Bloom's sensational vocal prowess with this songbook that's been highly applauded by audiences across the country:
You can expect to hear hit after hit "You're No Good", "That'll Be The Day", "Blue Bayou", 'I Feel The Earth Move", "It's Too Late", "Edge of Seventeen", "Rhiannon", "Landslide", "Dreams" and so many more.
For one night only, come and be charmed by the Australian vocal powerhouse that is Bloom at the Horsham Town Hall, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased at www.horshamtownhall.com.au.
