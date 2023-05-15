The Wimmera Mail-Times

Volunteer Week: be kind to those giving up their time

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated May 15 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's National Volunteers Week across Australia and we are showcasing a myriad of organisations and individuals that keep our great community functioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.