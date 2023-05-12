Mum's the word for some - but not everyone

It happens at the same time every year, but the meaning of Mother's Day can change over time.
As our longtime contributor Yolande writes, she's preparing for her first Mother's Day without her mum.
Sometimes, even the best of intentions can go awry.
On paper, it's an occasion designed to celebrate the most fundamental relationship in our lives; however, for some, the topic of maternity is a thorny one.
Red Nose Australia says that the day can be difficult for those who have lost children who aren't entirely sure where they fit when the occasion arrives.
Likewise, those who have recently laid their parents to rest are unlikely to enjoy the reminders synonymous with May, nor are those with strained family relationships.
"They will often express the feelings of 'am I still a mother'?" Red Nose Australia chief executive Keren Ludski said of bereaved parents.
"Being flooded with emails spruiking all things Mother's Day further exacerbates those feelings.
"Mother's Day epitomises everything they had hoped for. The hopes and dreams they had for their child and their family. Those hopes and dreams that are now shattered."
A growing number of companies, including this masthead and its parent company Australian Community Media, have offered an option to step away from promotions linked to Mother's Day.
It is a growing trend that recognises the rose-tinted version of such days is not a universal experience.
That is not to say the day's positives aren't numerous, simply that some can find it a confronting experience.
Greater capacity for them to opt-out removes nothing from those who celebrate but can ease their burdens significantly.
Ultimately, it is about offering a choice where one has not existed in the past. Taken up or not, that is likely a forward step.
The breast cancer fundraiser finds a way to turn grief and pain that is far too common towards a good cause.
However you spend Sunday, it is worth reflecting on the role mothers play in our lives.
Those lucky enough to celebrate with them should feel gratitude for that and compassion for those without such luck.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
