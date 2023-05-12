The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

HDFNL 2023 finals venues announced for Quantong, Kaniva, Stawell, Rupanyup and Kalkee

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HDFNL grand final, scheduled for Saturday, September 9, will be played at the Quantong Recreation Reserve. File picture
The HDFNL grand final, scheduled for Saturday, September 9, will be played at the Quantong Recreation Reserve. File picture

The Horsham District Football Netball League have announced the finals venues for season 2023, and for the first time in many years, the grand final will not be played in Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.