The Horsham District Football Netball League have announced the finals venues for season 2023, and for the first time in many years, the grand final will not be played in Horsham.
The grand final, scheduled for Saturday, September 9, will be played at the Quantong Recreation Reserve.
Kaniva Leeor United will host the preliminary final on Saturday, September 2, while the Swifts (August 26) and Taylors Lake (August 27) will host the semi finals at North Park and Dock Lake Recreation Reserve respectively.
Last year's grand finalists Rupanyup and Kalkee will host the first week of finals, with the elimination finals taking place on August 19 and 20.
Horsham District Football Netball League chair Rosemary Langley said the board reserved the right to alter a venue if circumstances change throughout the year.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
