Students of the Horsham Holy Trinity Lutheran College hosted picnics and parties on Friday May 12 to celebrate Mothers Day and to raise funds for breast cancer research.
Mothers, grandmothers and friends gathered with students in the grounds of the Junior School to enjoy a picnic lunch to celebrate mothers day.
Later in the afternoon year nine students prepared and served a High Tea for guests to raise funds for the Breast cCncer Foundation. This is an annual event and was the fifth one conducted by the school.
Led by Café 3:16 and Performing Arts Teachers Amanda Przibilla and Kym Vanbuuren the students learnt event planning, hospitality and barista skills as well as the art of preparing a high tea.
The students raised $600-00 for the Breast Cancer Foundation which was made up of a $5-00 donation from each ticket sold and a raffle.
"We were very grateful to the 30 local businesses who donated prizes and made the raffle possible," Ms Przbilla said.
Year nine students provided the musical entertainment.
The ten Year nine students who prepared the High Tea have chosen Café 3:16 as an elective and it includes cooking lunch for the school's students once a week and special events similar to the High Tea through out the year.
Deputy Principal Fiona Friberg said, "I have watched the students being taught hospitality skills while working with Ms Przbilla today and they are valuable life skills for the future.
They learnt coffee making and presentation in preparation for the High Tea.
These skills help prepare them for life." she said.
Funds raised will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research.
