A strong Kaniva-Leeor United showed up ready for a tough fight at Harrow Reserve on Saturday, May 13, but were smothered by a stout Southern Roos defence.
The Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos hosted the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars in round five of the Horsham District Football Netball League.
The contest for the ball was tighter than the score board suggests, KLU held a great deal of possession through the match, but struggled to find ways to use it.
Harrow-Balmoral gave them no space, rarely leaving a Cougar with any room on the field to themselves.
Often the KLU players were forced to resort to quick handballs for disposals because the pressure applied by the Southern Roos was giving them no time to execute a clearance kick.
The contest was stuck in the Cougars' defensive 50, the side was barely able to bring to ball forward of the wings.
Harrow-Balmoral managed a consistent flow of points their way from the first bounce to the final sire, while KLU only picked up majors in the first and third quarter.
At the end of the game, Harrow-Balmoral came away with a decisive win, 24.13(157) - 2.2(14).
The Southern Roos, Simon Close topped the game's scorers list with six majors.
Jai Thompson and James Staude added four goals each for the Southern Roos while both KLU goals were kicked by Beau Nunan.
Edenhope-Apsley vs. Rupanyup
Headlined by a 10-goal bag from coach, Braydon Ison, the Rupanyup Panthers have claimed the side's first win on the road for the season, beating the Edenhope Apsley Saints 26.14(170) - 2.1(13).
The Saints were missing coach, Tim McIntyre for a second consecutive weekend, while the side's leading goal-scorer, Cleve Hughes was also missing from the team list.
The Panthers started the game strong, with a 58-point opening quarter, while the Saints were restricted to a single goal.
Goalless second and third quarters gave the defending premiers a 124-7 lead, but the Panthers weren't ready to see out the clock yet, kicking another seven majors in the final quarter to bring a relentless display to an end.
Rupanyup's under-14s captain, Riley Downer's strong weekend saw him collect six goals in the Panthers junior division.
Swifts vs. Natimuk United
The Swifts brought home a blow out win against Natimuk United in front of a home crowd at Stawell's North Park, set up by a dominant first half that the Baggies led by 51 points.
A rapid start to the third quarter by the Rams shrunk the deficit to 31 by the final quarter and would have had some Swifts faithful fearing a mighty come back.
But, a final quarter where the hosts outscored the Rams, eight goals to four, put that notion to bed.
The final score favoured the Swifts, 21.14(140) - 11.13(79).
Richmond Tigers premiership player, Shaun Grigg topped the scoring for the Baggies, collecting seven majors; his efforts were matched in the Rams squad by former WAFL player, Lachlan Harris.
The Swifts Todd Matthews starred in the reserve grade, kicking 12 goals, while Austin Giusa (8) and Tarquin Young (6) led the Baggies under-17s score sheets.
Pimpinio vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
The Pimpinio Tigers have held off a Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers outfit on the charge at Pimpinio Sporting Complex.
The Tigers got off to a fast start to lead at the first quarter break by 33 points.
In the second quarter, the Bombers closed the gap to 19 while both teams found breaching the opposition defences a difficult proposition in the third and went to the final break after a goalless term.
Noradjuha-Quantong surged closer to the Tigers in the final quarter, but fell and agonising five points short of the Tigers final tally, 11.10(76) - 10.11(70).
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Taylors Lake
It was four quarters of one-sided football at Jeparit's Sir Robert Menzies Park.
The Storm kept the Lakers scoreless through the opening quarter while the side racked up 53 points.
While the Lakers did find the posts in the later quarters, the Storm didn't hold back and by full time, Jeparit-Rainbow had won, 19.23(137) - 3.5(23).
Zachary Pietsch and Javadd Anderson led the scoring for the Storm, kicking four goals each.
Jonathan Dai collected a seven-goal bag on Jeparit-Rainbow's reserves.
Kalkee vs. Laharum
Kalkee player, Isaiah Adams suffered a bad fall after a contest in the third quarter of his sides match up with Laharum.
According to Kalkee coach, Doug Grining, Adams reported hearing a crack and the club suspects a neck injury.
Not wanting to risk further damage, play was paused as officials awaited an ambulance.
It was 5pm before players could return to the field, at which time the clubs called an end to the day.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
