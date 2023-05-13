It was a perfect day for football across the Wimmera for round five of the WFNL.
We were treated to three matches with the largest margin of victory, only 16 points.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Demons
The Demons got off to a fast start at Davis Park.
After a few early stoppages, the Demons had the football inside its forward 50.
Horsham captain Billy Carberry was paid a high-contact free kick and made no mistake with the set shot.
The returning Joshua Mibus did not have to wait long for his first goal.
An unselfish over-the-top handball allowed Mibus to poke the football over the goal line.
Horsham's leading goal kicker Jordan Motton kicked a goal from open play; the Demons had opened up a three-goal lead.
However, the home side capitalised on some time in its forward half.
Tom Driscoll and Lucas Dahlenburg converted long set shots as the Tigers quickly ate into the deficit.
The goals kept coming in the final minutes of the first term.
Motton's kicked his second before Benjamin Janetzki, and a late Brodie Mines goal rounded out the first quarter.
The Demons led 6.2.38- 2.0.12
In Nhill's huddle at quarter time, senior coach Trevor Albrecht had two main messages.
He was pleased with the tackle pressure but needed his players to stick more of them.
Albrecht also implored his midfielders to work back to make sure the defenders were not exposed in any one-on-ones.
The Demons started the second term where they left off.
The Demons converted two set shots early in the second term, with Tyler Blake sweeping across half-back and Brody Pope taking the game on down the wing.
The Tigers' defence shut down the Horsham attack as they gave up only three goals for the remainder of the match.
Nhill fought back in front of a large home crowd as both sides came away with two points.
Tom Driscoll kicked three goals for Nhill.
Frazer Driscoll and Lucas Dahlenburg featured in the best.
Joshua Mibus, Jordan Motton and Deek Roberts all kicked two goals.
Ben Lakin and Hudson Hair impressed for Horsham.
Dimboola Roos v Southern Mallee Giants
At Dimboola Recreation Reserve, Joshua Webster got the Giants off to a flyer.
He kicked three of the opening four goals as the Giants looked to continue its unbeaten start to the 2023 season.
In his first game for the Roos, Dylan Landt had five disposals in the opening ten minutes and Dimboola's first goal.
Southern Mallee led 3.0.18- 2.1.13 at the first change.
Ben Webster joined his brother on the scoreboard early in the second term.
Jack Landt added his second goal on his non-preferred right foot at the other end of the ground as neither side could pull away.
However, late in the second quarter, Joshua Webster went down with a hamstring injury which would end his afternoon.
Kieran Delahunty also copped a knock to his back.
Southern Mallee maintained a three-point lead at the long break.
The match began to open up with the warm conditions as players started to fatigue.
The Roos kicked four goals to three in the third term and took a slight two-goal lead into the final term.
Despite being down some rotations, Delahunty wanted them to run out the remainder of the match.
"Let's run all day. These are the wins you remember when the chips are down," Delahunty said.
In the Dimboola huddle, senior coach Jack Landt wanted his players to stick to its game plan.
The league's leading goal kicker Michael Graham took a mark on the goal line less than a minute into the final quarter to extend Dimboola's lead.
Both sides then had behinds rushed from long set shots.
The Roos extended its lead to 20 points with a goal from a forward 50 stoppage, and then Patrick Lindsey slotted a 40-metre set shot on a 45-degree angle.
Southern Mallee was not about to give up.
Ben Webster was in front position after a quick clearance and took a mark, and converted a short set shot.
Angus McSweyn then kicked two goals in less than a minute. The margin was trimmed to just two points.
Thomas O'Dwyer kicked two quick goals of his own to put the result beyond doubt.
The full time score was 14.9.93- 11.11.77.
Michael Graham extended his lead at the top of the goalkickers leaderboard with four goals.
Sam Godden and Thomas O'Dwyer kicked three.
Matthew Rosier was outstanding in his return to the side, and Godden joined him atop the best.
Benjamin and Josh Webster kicked three goals each for the Giants, and McSweyn kicked two.
Billy Lloyd and Rupert Sangster featured in the Giants' best.
Horsham Saints v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Horsham Saints have upset the Minyip Murtoa Burras 15.6.96- 13.10.88 at Coughlin Park.
The Burras led by a point in a tight first quarter and only trailed by ten at the long break.
A seven-goal third term saw the Saints extend its lead to 29 points at three-quarter time.
A four-goal to one final term was not quiet enough for the Burras, as the Saints held on by eight points.
Connor O'Beirne kicked five goals for the home side, and Mitch Martin kicked four.
Mitch Martin joined Angus Martin atop the Saints' best.
Will Cameron, Nicholas Caris, Corey Morgan and Tyler Pidgeon all kicked two goals.
Lachlan Delahunty and Tanner Smith stood out for Minyip Murtoa.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
