Three of the Southern Mallee Giants' four games have been decided by three goals or less.
Unfortunately for the Giants, they were defeated in another close match by the Dimboola Roos 44-43 at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
It was a fast-paced start with two contrasting styles.
Dimboola was happy to take its time out of its defensive third, whilst the Giants made short quick passes.
Southern Mallee would take its time around its attacking circle to find the right shot for Steph Thomson and Tia Credlin.
The Roos led 13-12 at quarter time.
Roos coach Ant Toet was after more composure in its attacking third.
"Look after and treasure the ball down there," Toet said.
The second quarter was more up-tempo; both sides worked their way down the court.
Holly Ross and Indy Ward started to make it more difficult for the Giants' mid-courters to feed the ball into the circle.
Dimboola held its one-goal lead, 25-24, at half time.
The Southern Mallee huddle was trying to negate Dimboola lobbing the ball into its attacking third.
The instruction to goal keeper Olivia Revell was to sit higher in the goal circle to try and cut off the high passes.
Both teams lifted its intensity and pressure in the attacking third, which led to turnovers in the centre of the court.
The Giants also impressed with its composure from centre passes.
At the last change, Dimboola led 35-34.
In its three-quarter time huddle, Toet wanted the Roos to make sure of passes coming out of defence.
"If we get stuck in the corner, slow it down and reset," Toet said.
For the Giants, they wanted to make sure that they capitalised on turnovers.
Dimboola extended its lead to four goals in the early stages of the last quarter.
However, the Giants quickly got back on level terms.
As the quarter progressed, the intensity lifted.
Ward and Olivia Jorgensen made critical intercepts late in the term to see the Roos hang on by a goal.
Ashlee Morrish scored 15 goals for the Roos.
Ross and Ward featured in the best.
Thomson scored 31 goals for the Giants, Ruby Fisher and Taya Horman featured in the best.
Horsham Saints v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Horsham Saints accounted for Minyip Murota at St. Brigid's Stadium 93-47.
A 28-goal second quarter was the catalyst for the 47-goal win.
Jorja Clode shot 61 goals and was joined by shooting partner Abby Hallam in the best.
Jessie Newell scored 24 goals for the Burras.
Newell joined Meg Cashin in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Demons
The Horsham Demons' defence came to play once again in a 52-28 win over the Nhill Tigers.
Horsham's highest-scoring quarter was 15 goals in the second quarter, to Nhill's nine.
Imogen Worthy shot 31 goals; she joined Georgie Carberry in the best.
Emma Beer scored 13 for the Tigers, and Ruby James added 12 goals.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
