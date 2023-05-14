The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Giants have yet another close game, Saints ruthless | WFNL round five

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:53am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three of the Southern Mallee Giants' four games have been decided by three goals or less.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.