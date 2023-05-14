The Edenhope-Apsley Saints hosted the Rupanyup Panthers for round five of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade competition.
Both teams wore pink socks and the Saints wore pink dresses to raise awareness for breast cancer during Edenhope-Apsley's annual pink day.
From the referee's first whistle at Edenhope Recreation Reserve, the Saints showed a sixth sense for knowing where their teammates were.
As soon as a member of the Edenhope-Apsley squad got the ball, they were throwing it to teammates up court with pinpoint accuracy.
Rupanyup were not helped through the first period, as they struggled when passing, to consistently find their mark.
Passing accuracy picked up for the Panthers in the second period, but the Saints were not relenting and led into the halftime break with a 10-point advantage.
Scoring was difficult for the Panthers in the third period, and they did not find the goal until the deficit had almost doubled.
A competitive final quarter saw the Saints' players drag out their lead by two goals.
The final score favoured Edenhope-Apsley, 51-29.
Saints defensive pair, Emily Burgess and Shannon Freeman's strong performances earned them both best player nods.
While Rupanyup's Georgia Kramm and Ally Hiscock were named best-on-court for the Panthers
Kalkee vs. Laharum
The Laharum Demons ran away with a 28-goal win in its top-of-the-table HDFNL clash with Kalkee at the Kalkee Recreation Reserve.
Laharum posted 19 goals through the first quarter, while the Kees only made 10.
Through the later terms, the deficit only grew, Laharum led by 12 at halftime.
The lead stretched to 22 by the final break, and to 28 during the final quarter.
At the final whistle, Laharum had won 64-36.
Pimpinio vs. Noradjuha-Quantong
Noradjuha-Quantong has continued its winning streak in the HDFNL A grade netball competition.
This round's victory on the road against Pimpinio makes it four-in-a-row for the Bombers who sit fourth on the league's ladder.
Noradjuha-Quantong grew the lead through each quarter to win at the final whistle, 60-42.
Georgia Lowe and Brooke Pay were named best players for the Bombers, while Tahlia Thompson and Gemma Walker earned the same honour for the Tigers.
Thompson also moved into second on the league's top scorers list, with 159 goals.
Swifts vs. Natimuk United
The Swifts led a tight first quarter at Stawell's North Park against the Natimuk United Rams, taking a two-goal advantage into the first break.
The second quarter saw a four-goal swing to give the advantage to the Rams at halftime.
After heading to the final break eight goals down, the Swifts closed the gap in the final period, winning the fourth quarter by three goals, but losing the game by five.
The final score read 43-38 in favour of Natimuk United.
Molly Orr and Sarah Morris were named best players for the Baggies, while Bethany Sudholz and Ebony Klowss earned the same for the Rams.
Jeparit-Rainbow vs. Taylors Lake
A Laker outfit, still rebuilding through its first year back in the HDFNL's A grade competition, has suffered a loss to the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm in round five action.
The Storm won all four quarters of the game.
The third term was the Jeparit-Rainbow's strongest, with the Storm scoring 19 goals to the Lakers' 10.
At the final whistle, Jeparit-Rainbow were ahead, 59-33.
The strong performances of Rylle Cocks, Meg Werner (Storm), Hannah Cook and Lilly Weir (Lakers).
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
