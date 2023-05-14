Plea for tolerance as nurses continue to be targets of aggression

Nursing leaders are calling on the public to be more tolerant as nurses continue to face violence, aggression and frustration from of patients and families.
On International Nurses Day, they called for the community to thank the nurses across all health services who continue to work in a "heightened, complex" environment.
To mark the day, nurses at Grampians Health wore brightly coloured scrubs to show they are "here ... loud and proud" and focus on a bright, positive future.
While many people think the COVID pandemic is over, Grampians Health chief nursing and midwifery officer Leanne Shea said that's not the case in the health system.
"It's not as extreme as it was ... but even though the pandemic has dwindled down the health system is extraordinarily busy, the complexity of the patient cohort is high, they have to operate at a high level of energy and it's a continual, unrelenting workloads," she said.
"What we are experiencing as a consequence of all things pandemic, is a change in workforce, workforce availability, supply and demand. They work in varying, difficult environments and circumstances and we do have a fatigued workforce but the keep on keeping on and on any given day they step above and beyond."
Ms Shea said the workload, aggression and other challenges nurses face had led to many nurses deciding to leave.
"We have seen a significant drop-off of people who have made a life decision around stepping out of health whether that's nursing or other disciplines," she said.
"I think as a society we have become a bit less tolerant than we used to be. Most people are good, all things considered, but there's still angst and at times a sense that staff are trying to do their job, trying to protect patients and themselves but still there are always people challenged by restrictions even though they're nowhere near as severe as they were.
"Violence in the health services is still quite a substantial challenge that is continually addressed. Work is happening locally and more broadly ... as we ensure staff are trained in the ways they need to be to de-escalate situations. We aim to ensure our staff are skilled to be able to manage that."
The level of aggression and frustration that nurses face in the workplace has also forced Federation University to increase training for nursing students on how to handle and de-escalate these type of situations.
"One of the challenges we have in nursing now is very much around occupational violence becoming problem across health care ... and it is another thing that in the undergraduate program we are looking at starting to teach and educate around this concept," said Federation University head of nursing Professor Georgina Willetts.
"It's about looking at constructive ways of managing that and educating nursing students to understand and create as safe a working environment as possible."
Even with the challenges and workload there has been success with recruiting, particularly international recruiting, with almost 90 nurses recently recruited to Grampians Health across all sites.
"What attracts people to Grampians Health is the diversity of opportunity that exists across the whole of service ... and we are successfully recruiting not only nationally but internationally with nurses really seeing a strong career pathway and future," said Grampians Health deputy chief nursing and midwifery officer Meredith Theobald.
There is also strong interest post-COVID from people changing careers to become nurses because of personal experience.
Despite the challenges, all three women said nursing was a wonderful career with almost unlimited opportunity, and urged women and men to consider the role.
"There are so many opportunities for nursing. It's a great profession with opportunities across such a range of different services. It's not just about hospital care it's in home care, out in the community, in aged care ... for anyone looking to undertake a career in nursing it gives way, way more than it doesn't," Ms Theobald said.
"It's a ticket to being able to work across different areas and now the world is open, it's a great, rewarding, well-regarded profession."
Professor Willetts encouraged more men to become nurses.
"It's sometimes seen as a women's vocation but once you're within the profession you see that's definitely not the way it is," she said.
"It's a really dynamic and very fulfilling role and one of the things about nursing is you are guaranteed work, and guaranteed work in a variety of areas if you get sick of one area you can go into another.
"They say young people now have so many jobs over their lifetime but you can remain a nurse and have very different jobs over a lifetime."
