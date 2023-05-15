A mixed bag of results came out of round four of the Wimmera Hockey Association season, played on Warracknabeal's Anzac Park on Saturday, with several big wins and a couple of evenly contested draws.
Kaniva Cobras came from two goals behind midway through the last quarter to square up their match against the Warrack Hoops and finish with their best result for the season so far.
After an even first quarter, the Hoops established a lead with two goals in the second quarter, coming from a field goal by Heath Johns and a successful penalty stroke taken by Hamish Wagenknecht.
Amongst some rapid and free-flowing passages of play, opportunities were created at both ends of the field, but as time ticked away into the fourth quarter, it looked as if the Hoops had weathered everything the Cobras could throw at them.
With just over five minutes to play, Thomas Krelle broke through the Warrack defence and scored to keep his team in with a chance.
Less than two minutes later, his brother, Noah, repeated the move to equal the scores, which set up a desperate final four minutes that culminated in a Hoops' penalty corner played out after the final whistle, but when the Cobras successfully defended this, the game finished in a draw which is a fitting result for a very even match.
In one of the most daunting challenges in Wimmera sport, the Nhill Rangers were the next to take on the Yanac Tigers.
Still, they weren't phased by this and soon found themselves equal at one goal apiece halfway through the first quarter.
Rourkey Croot had put the Tigers ahead ten minutes into the match, but Deegan Clark equalled the scores soon after.
Unfortunately for the struggling Rangers, this was the last time they were level with the reigning premiers.
After that, the Tigers stepped up the pressure, and their sheer number of attacking moves overwhelmed the Rangers, and they finished with twelve goals.
The Tigers had five multiple goalscorers, including Croot and Raine Mackley, who scored twice each and were named their team's best players.
Goalkeeper Kayden Rowe and defenders David Reichelt and Hamish Pearse were the best for Nhill.
Kaniva continued the strong start to their premiership defence and remains one win clear on top of the Women's ladder after defeating Warracknabeal, who, despite conceding goals in the first three quarters, managed a small victory by keeping the reigning premiers scoreless in the last quarter.
Jenni Hauselberger scored two of Kaniva's six goals and was judged as their best player while reigning Association Best-and-Fairest, Brooke McMaster was Warracknabeal's best.
Although Yanac controlled more of the play in the first half of their game against the Nhill Thunderbirds, strong defence meant the teams remained in a scoreless deadlock by halftime.
However, Yanac's persistence yielded four goals in the next two quarters to give them the win and keep them in touch with the competition leaders.
The Kaniva Raiders continued their improvement in the Under 16 competition with a win over the Warracknabeal Revengers, and the Nhill Leopards and Yanac Warriors fought out a scoreless draw.
The whole competition has a bye next weekend, as the Victorian Junior Country Championship is held in Melbourne, and although no Wimmera teams will be competing, several local players will participate by representing other Associations.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.