On the eve of the annual week to acknowledge volunteers, Cr Robyn Gulline, Mayor of Horsham Rural City Council has expressed her gratitude to all volunteers in the region.
"Everywhere I go in Horsham I meet volunteers, and that to me is a clear indication of the pride people feel in our community," Cr Gulline said.
"They contribute to so many areas of our community through their volunteering and I want to acknowledge and thank all volunteers this week and every week for making our town a better place," she said.
Cr Gulline said she tries to attend as many events as possible in her role as mayor and said as she does this she is continually surprised and impressed by the generous contribution volunteers make.
"We have volunteers at our op shops, our schools, hospitals, service groups, auxiliaries and so many others who fundraise for causes," she said
"Even the ushers who work at the Horsham Town Hall are all volunteers," she said, "isn't that amazing."
Volunteers Week is held every year from May 15 to May 19 and the community is encouraged to say thankyou to people they know who volunteer - by sending a text, making a call or saying thankyou when they serve or assist you.
