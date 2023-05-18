The Horsham Morrow Motor Group has been judged the best Large Automotive Business in the regional VACC Awards May 2023.
The regional business had strong competition from much larger city dealerships but scooped the pool.
When owners of the Horsham business realized they were in the final five, brothers Gavin, Wade and Shannon said they were excited, but to win was totally unexpected they said.
"We were up against city dealerships much bigger than ours so we weren't confident we'd win, so when we did, it was just great," Mr Gavin Morrow said.
"Without our staff and of course our customers, it wouldn't have happened, so I firstly want to share my gratitude to both," he said.
The Morrow Motor Group has 26 staff and value their dedication because, "when you're in business, you're only as good as your staff," he said.
"The first item on the Monday morning agenda after the awards, was to get all our staff together and share the win with them, because after all without them there would be no award," he said.
"Whether it's selling, servicing, washing cars or answering phones, every job is part of the big picture," he said.
The staff and their partners will be treated to a celebration dinner at a venue in Horsham in coming weeks.
The VACC Awards is open to all automotive businesses including nominations from dealerships, the spare parts industry, tyre companies, panel shops and a variety of other businesses connected to the automotive industry.
"We were up against so many different types of businesses in the industry, it is really a great honour.
We don't run our business with awards in sight, but it is nice when it comes," he said.
"The awards ceremony was MC'd by Shane Jacobson and that was fun and there were musicians and an Illusionist too," Mr Morrow said.
"Our parents started the business 49 years ago and I've been here 40 of those. Older brother Wade has been in the business 47 years and younger brother Shannon joined 15 years ago.," he said.
Mr Morrow said, in his opinion, having three people from their family in the business has been a real advantage.
"There's three of us to make decisions and there's always one of us on the ground," he said.
"Sole owners have often told us they are envious of us having three family members to manage the business and they wish they did," he said.
The secret to the Morrow 49 year success story is "putting our clients first," he said, "we really do, everything we do is for our clients, we are always thinking about ways we can make our clients experience a good one," he said.
"We have a few unique things we do, with-out giving away too many secrets. Everyone who buys a vehicle from us receives a VIP card which entitles them to various discounts and specials.
We provide tickets to the Melbourne football and we have free loan cars.
We have a coffee machine and a massage chair for clients to enjoy while they wait for their car and part of our new extensions is a covered area for clients to drop off or collect their car from," he said.
In the almost 50 years of business, the company has experienced tough years too.
"How did we get through those times? We reduced our overheads, we lived on the smell of an oily rag and we just hung on until things got better," he said.
"But it wasn't just us, we were all in it, the drought lasted for 12 years and the farmers were doing it really tough, we all were," he said.
"It was devastating for all industries," he said, "a drought like that affects everyone."
The brothers have no intention of working a seven day week, "we were asked about five years ago if we would consider it.
"I said, not while there is breath in my body," Mr Morrow said.
"Everyone needs a break in routine, a re-set," he said.
However they are happy to do an occasional Sunday pop-up shop on site.
"We hope there'll be a third generation to take on the business, but we're not pressuring any of the young ones that way, it will be their decision." he said.
Recruiting staff has been difficult across all industries and sectors and while the Morrow Motor Group is okay at the moment, there are two potential positions available.
"We could do with another mechanic and a parts person," Mr Morrow said.
"Hopefully this award confirms we are on the right path with how we operate," he said.
