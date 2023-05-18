The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham's Morrow Motor Group scooped regional pool

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 10:00am
Shannon Morrow, Gavin Morrow & President of VACC Chris Hummer. Picture supplied
The Horsham Morrow Motor Group has been judged the best Large Automotive Business in the regional VACC Awards May 2023.

