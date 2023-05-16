Famous Australian street artist Sam Bates - SMUG, has transformed the former WC Thomas and Sons Flour Mill in Murtoa into a tourist draw-card for the tiny Victorian town as it joins the popular Silo Art Trail.
His latest mural displays 30 species of the area's birdlife in a photo-realistic mural.
He works entirely by freehand and uses only aerosol cans.
The completed Murtoa project was officially unveiled on Friday May 12 .
About 70 people gathered on picnic chairs to watch the sunset fade and the official lighting up of the silos.
SMUG addressed the crowd through a projection onto the Water Tower Museum.
Among the area's birdlife represented on the mural is a small white bird and this, said the Glasgow-based street artist, "represents the one person in thirty who is diagnosed with bi-polar like symptoms."
"It also represents former Horsham born doctor, John Cade," he said, who pioneered the use of lithium in the treatment of mental illness in 1948.
Born in Horsham, Victoria, Cade was the son of a psychiatrist in the days where they lived on the grounds of asylums.
He would go on to become a psychiatrist, discovering one of the most important treatments of bipolar disorder in 1948, and this experience shaped his whole attitude to medicine and mental health.
The white bird, a Northern Hemisphere Wren, will glow at night when the newly purchased projector is installed to light the mural and create a moving flight of birds across the giant canvas.
The projector is expected to be installed in June and will add another dimension to the mural.
Murtoa is a small community of about 700 people but the passion and pride in their town and their history is evident by this project, guest speaker Member for Lowan Emma Kealy said.
The successful project was led by the Murtoa Progress Association but was first suggested by a Murtoa student in the 2019 Murtoa Community Action Plan.
The idea gained momentum in the community as a way to increase tourism, support local businesses and express community pride.
Local resident Margaret Fleming was thanked for driving the project to its completion.
Murtoa is home to the iconic Stick Shed, Lake Marma, the original Railway Station building and the Water Tower Museum.
