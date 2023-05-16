The Wimmera Mail-Times
Murtoa College and Holy Trinity Lutheran College to compete at SSV State Volleyball finals.

By John Hall and Sheryl Lowe
May 16 2023 - 7:00pm
Senior girls: The HTLC senior girls volleyball team will progress to School Sport Victoria State Volleyball finals after winning its Greater Western Region competition on 3 May. Picture supplied
Murtoa College and Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College will both send teams to compete in the School Sport Victoria State Volleyball finals in Melbourne.

