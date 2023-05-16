Murtoa College and Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College will both send teams to compete in the School Sport Victoria State Volleyball finals in Melbourne.
Holy Trinity is sending two teams to compete at Dandenong Stadium in Melbourne South East.
The intermediate (years 9 and 10) boys team will compete on Wednesday, May 17.
The senior (years 11 and 12) girls team will play on Friday, May 19.
Murtoa College will compete in the intermediate girls finals, also on the Wednesday.
"It's a chance for them to showcase all of their hard work and skills that they've been learning for the last three or four years," said coach of the Murtoa College intermediate girls team, Shaun Bray.
"To come from a small country school and to be able to be one of the best eight teams in the state obviously means a lot to them and they're really excited to go to Melbourne and compete against the other seven teams."
It is the first time Holy Trinity has sent two teams to the state finals, and the first time it has had a boys team make the state level.
The Horsham school last competed in the state finals in 2021.
Holy Trinity secondary sports co-ordinator and teams coach Matthew McLoughlin said it was an amazing achievement, especially considering many players had only taken up the sport in the past 18 months.
"Some of the boys don't play volleyball on a regular basis at all," he said.
To make the state finals, teams needed to win at the Black Ranges division, and then at the Greater Western Region finals.
"This is a pretty special achievement for HTLC, considering the size of our school, and it is a testament to the work we have put into our volleyball program over the past 18 months," Mr McLoughlin said.
"As coach, it makes me incredibly proud to see the way that the students come together as a team, support and encourage each other, and to see them listening to feedback and improving their performance over the course of the year.
"Last year we set a goal to be the strongest volleyball school in our division, and this is something that we hope to continue into the future."
The teams will play three pool games at Dandenong Stadium. If a team finishes in the top two of its pool, it will qualify for semi-finals.
The pools are made up of two teams from regional Victoria and two teams from metropolitan Victoria.
"The competition we face at the state level is tough, where we come up against specialist sporting schools based in Melbourne who generally have a great deal more experience than we do," Mr McLoughlin said.
"Our main goal really is to take the game to the other regional team in our pool and try to get a win against them.
"Regardless of results, we will do the College proud."
Mr McLoughlin congratulated the students on their achievements.
"The most wonderful thing about HTLC is the fact that the teachers are just as committed to providing quality sporting opportunities as the students are to participate," he said.
"We continue to look for ways to innovate, upskill our students and provide them with not only opportunities to represent HTLC at a local level, but learn more about the sport, develop their skills, break through into high-level competition locally and compete on some of the biggest stages that School Sport Victoria has to offer."
HTLC senior girls: Alannah Johns, Janay Van Buuren, Jessica Daniell, Leah Eilola, Breanna Hawken, Zoa Mock, Angela Rudolph and Cher-Leah Williams.
HTLC intermediate boys: Cadel Hawken, Jiedan Young, Tadhg McGrath, Aiden North, Kyren Parish, Ethan Rudolph, Xavier Shevlin and Logan Young.
Murtoa intermediate girls: Taylor Maggs, Mikaela Wright, Paige Henley, Clare Whyte, Bella Noonan, Matilda Gawith, Alex Bebero, Rory Starick.
