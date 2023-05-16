The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham-born Tony Staley honoured at state funeral

By Don Woolford and Peter Bodkin
May 17 2023 - 7:00am
Tributes are flowing for former Liberal powerbroker and Fraser government minister Tony Staley. (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
Former Liberal Party president Tony Staley, 83, will be remembered on Wednesday, May 17, at a State Funeral at St John's Anglican Church.

