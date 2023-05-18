When you like what you do, you never work a day in your life.
It's an old saying and it could apply Horsham St Vinnies volunteers. They love volunteering at the Op Shop and to them it doesn't seem like work.
"I've been here about seven years on and off and I do it because I love it," Cheryl said.
"I meet good people and I can help them," she said.
Ron has been volunteering at Horsham St Vinnies for 11 years and he had the same approach Cheryl had.
"I love it too, we are able to help the people that come in here and they're good people too," he said.
"I love it," he said.
Cheryl and John were surprised to be asked why they volunteer, because to them it was just a natural way of life to be able to help people in the community and sometimes they are people who need it most they said.
Horsham St Vinnies has a large selection of clothing for all ages and they also have kitchen ware, books and bedding.
They offer a customer loyalty card which attracts discounts on purchases for loyal customers.
St Vinnies are open seven days a week from 9.30 am to 5 pm every day except Sunday and they are open 9.30 am to 4 pm.
Volunteer week is an annual event from May 15 to 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.