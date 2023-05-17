The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

New strength and balance class offered for improved health and wellbeing in Edenhope

May 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new strength and balance classes will help people improve their mobility, balance, and overall wellbeing. Picture supplied.
The new strength and balance classes will help people improve their mobility, balance, and overall wellbeing. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health Edenhope is introducing new strength and balance classes to help people improve their mobility, balance, and overall wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.