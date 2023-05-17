Horsham recognised the 2023 International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHoBIT) on Wednesday, May 17.
The Wimmera Pride Project held a breakfast barbeque in May Park while the Horsham Rural City Council raised the Rainbow flag on the corner of Baillie Street and Firebrace Street at the north end of the city's centre.
May 17 marks the anniversary of when the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from its classification of disease's in 1990.
"The day reminds us that every person should be respected and valued without judgement," said HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline.
"Discrimination has no place in our community. We must all work together to ensure everyone can live without fear of persecution or violence.
"On this important day, we invite the community to join us to reflect on the challenges faced by our LGBTQIA+ community and to reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
