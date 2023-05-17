In a rematch from the 2022 HDFNL grand final, defending premiers , Rupanyup will host last season's runners-up, Kalkee, in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20.
The last game these side's played against each other ended with the Panthers ahead by three points, and lifting the HDFNL trophy.
Rupanyup come into this fixture following a 157-point win in round five over the Edenhope-Apsley Saints.
"We're just starting to click now ... we're starting to gel well, I hope its a sign of things to come," said the Panthers coach, Braydon Ison.
Despite the tough season start for Kalkee, Ison is not ready to write them off.
"(Kalkee) have got a lot of injuries, I think they've got half their side out," he said.
"but we won't take them lightly, they've still got some quality players there.
"It's not going to be anything special, its just going to be another game, hopefully we just keep working on our game plan and keep working on what we need to work on."
Laharum vs. Harrow-Balmoral
A winless Laharum will host the unbeaten Harrow-Balmoral in round six of the HDFNL at Cameron Oval.
After suffering blowouts in the opening two rounds of the season, Laharum has tightened up defensively, playing out lower-scoring losses in rounds four and five.
The Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos have made a habit of posting convincing victories, currently sitting at the top of the HDFNL ladder, with a points percentage of 387.
"Obviously we're very pleased with how we've started the season," said Southern Roos coach, Jai Thompson.
"The boys seemed to have grasped the game plan that we've put together over the pre season really quickly and the style of play we want to play with."
Looking ahead to the Southern Roos game with Laharum, Thompson said the team won't alter its approach greatly.
"We're always approaching (games) with the mindset that we start 0-0," he said.
"We think the way we play will stack up against anybody."
Noradjuha-Quantong vs. Edenhope-Apsley
The Edenhope-Apsley Saints will travel to Quantong Recreation Reserve for round six of the HDFNL where they will meet the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
Both teams are looking to recapture some momentum after disappointing results in round five.
Having picked up big wins already this season over Laharum, Natimuk United and Swifts, The Bombers went into a round five meeting with Pimpinio with the momentum, but weren't able to climb back from a 33-point first quarter deficit.
The Saints took to Edenhope Football Ground in round five to face Rupanyup off the back of three convincing wins over Taylors Lake, Kaniva-Leeor United, and Laharum.
But, the team's momentum was handily stopped by the Panthers, who went on to claim a 157-point-win.
Both teams currently sit equal on ladder points with five teams filling fourth to eighth, making this game critical as a loss will likely push a team out of the top six, giving that side added work to make this year's post season.
Swifts vs. Pimpinio
The Swifts will host the Pimpinio Tigers at Stawell's North Park a week after Shaun Grigg lit the park up for the Baggies against the Natimuk United Rams.
The side quashed a third quarter surge to see out the Rams, leading at the final siren by 61.
The Tigers also come into this game following of a win, having survived a comeback from the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers.
Similarly to the round six game at Quantong Recreation Reserve, both the Baggies and the Tigers sit equal on points at the bottom end of the league's top-six.
This fixture may prove crucial for the season, as a win in this fixture will give a team a one-win advantage in holding onto that finals spot.
Kaniva-Leeor United vs. Jeparit-Rainbow
Sitting a clear second on the HDFNL ladder, the Jeparit-Rainbow Storm will travel to Kaniva Recreation Reserve with the confidence of team that has won its last two games by over 60 points.
There, the side is set to meet the Kaniva-Leeor United Cougars who suffered a 114-point loss in round five against the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos despite showing a willingness to take the game to the league's top teams.
When the sides met in round four of the 2022 season, it was the Storm who came out on top, with a 40-point margin.
Taylors Lake vs. Natimuk United
Taylors Lake will host the Natimuk United Rams at Dock Lake Reserve for round six of the HDFNL as both teams are still on the hunt for win number one in 2023.
The Lakers season was highlighted by a strong opening half in round two against the Edenhope-Apsley Saints, as the side benefitted from the inclusion of former AFL player James Magner.
The Rams season started with a statement result, as the side held the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers, to a draw in the opening round.
However, that statement has not been backed up since with the side suffering four straight losses.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
