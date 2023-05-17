Check out the front cover of today's Wimmera Mail-Times as the team recognizes the dedication of the Horsham SES Unit volunteers and all units across the state on Wear Orange Wednesday.
The team came up with some creative ways to either wear orange or supply morning tea including orange muffins, chocolate , and vanilla muffins with orange decorations, orange chocolates, sherbies, chips, and orange flavoured drinks and tea.
Lucas with the Lucozade, Sam with his sherbies, Kirsten, John, and Clint with orange-themed cupcakes, and in front Heather and Rachel who have both received help from the SES.
Kirsten made orange ribbons and wristbands for the team to wear.
Several of the Wimmera Mail-Times team have had the need for the services of the Horsham SES during floods and storms and shared their experiences and how grateful they are to the SES volunteers.
Some of our team was MIA today but were here in spirit and will enjoy leftovers tomorrow.
What did you do today on WOW Day?
Have you had help from the SES?
Send us your experiences - we'd love to here from you.
sheryl.lowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
