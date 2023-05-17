The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Mail Times supports SES volunteers with orange morning tea

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 18 2023 - 10:39am, first published May 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam, Lucas, John Rachel, Kirsten and Heather with today's Mail Times. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Sam, Lucas, John Rachel, Kirsten and Heather with today's Mail Times. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Check out the front cover of today's Wimmera Mail-Times as the team recognizes the dedication of the Horsham SES Unit volunteers and all units across the state on Wear Orange Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.