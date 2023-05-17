Grampians Health hosts events to honour volunteers

Grampians Health is hosting several events across its campuses to honour and thank its dedicated volunteers, who have committed their time to generously support our health service and the local community.
As part of National Volunteer Week, a Morning Tea event was held in Horsham and an Afternoon Tea event in Dimboola on Monday May 15 while the Edenhope campus hosted an Afternoon Tea on Tuesday May 16.
Meanwhile, a lunch event will be held for volunteers in Stawell on Friday May 19, marking the end of National Volunteer Week.
National Volunteer Week is an annual celebration that acknowledges and appreciates the invaluable support provided by volunteers across the nation.
Grampians Health is excited to join this nationwide initiative by honouring its current volunteers, who contribute their time and effort to Volunteer Programs across all Grampians Health sites.
The events will serve as a token of appreciation and an opportunity to extend gratitude to our lovely volunteers.
The theme for this year's National Volunteer Week, 'The Changemakers', emphasises the power of volunteering to drive positive change and promote inclusivity within the Australian community.
Claire Woods, Chief People Officer, Grampians Health said the events served as a celebration of the annual volunteering campaign and as an invitation to the wider community to consider becoming a volunteers with Grampians Health.
"Through these events, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for our volunteers' outstanding dedication and selflessness," she said.
"Grampians Health encourages individuals from all walks of life to join its volunteering program and discover the joy and fulfillment that comes from volunteering.
"By joining forces with Grampians Health, members of the community can actively contribute to making a difference in the lives of others while fostering a sense of belonging and purpose."
For further information about the volunteering opportunities with Grampians Health Ballarat, please contact Leah Ferguson at (03) 5320 6931 or Leah.Ferguson@bhs.org.au and Grampians Health Dimboola, Edenhope, Horsham and Stawell contact Kellie McMaster at (03) 538 19347 or Kellie.McMaster@whcg.org.au.
