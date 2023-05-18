Stawell Warriors v Nhill Tigers
The Warriors will look to consolidate its position in the top five when they host Nhill at Central Park.
Before its bye, Stawell defeated Dimboola 45-32.
Ebony Summers and Meg Walker featured in the best for the Warriors.
Summers and Dakota Cosson were hard to split in the attacking circle, with 21 and 24 goals respectively.
Nhill will look to respond after a 52-28 loss to Horsham in round five.
With Jenna Schneider and Sydney Thorogood absent for the second straight round, the Tigers' scoring rested on the shoulders of Emma Beer and Ruby James.
Beer finished with 13 goals, James continued her consistent start to the season with 12.
Despite the defeat, Nhill remains in fifth position on the ladder on percentage.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Dimboola Roos
The Burras will look to rebound at Minyip Recreation Reserve after a 93-47 loss to the Horsham Saints on May 13.
Jessie Newell and Maddison Morgan were hard to split in the attacking circle, with 24 and 23 goals respectively.
Newell joined Meg Cashin in the Burras best.
The Roos defeated Southern Mallee in a thriller in round five and are a game clear in fourth on the ladder.
Dimboola led most of the match, as the margin did not get outside of four goals for either side.
The defensive duo of Holly Ross and Indy Ward made it difficult for the attacking players of the Giants.
Ashlee Morrish, Billie Barber and Olivia Jorgensen all contributed in the attacking third.
Southern Mallee Giants v Ararat Rats
The Southern Mallee Giants were in yet another nail-biter in round five of the WFNL.
The Giants were edged by Dimboola 44-43.
Steph Thomson and Jodie Hayes linked well in the attacking third to find the right shot.
Thomson finished with 31 goals.
Ruby Fisher and Taya Horman finished in Southern Mallee's best.
The Rats return after a bye in round five and will also be out for redemption.
Ararat faced Horsham's stout defence in round four of the WFNL.
Georgie Peel made several intercepts for the Rats, whilst Laney McLoughlin shot 15 goals and moved to 101 on the season.
Horsham Demons v Warrack Eagles
Warrack travels to City Oval as they are still searching for its first win of 2023.
The home side will look for its fourth consecutive victory after they defeated Nhill 52-28 in round five.
Imogen Worthy shot 31 goals for the Demons and moved five goals clear of teammate Georgia Batson into second place on the goal throwing.
Worthy joined Demons captain Georgie Carberry in the best.
The Eagles had the bye in round five.
In round four, Nhill defeated Warrack 43-29.
Sarah Marchment shot 15 goals, coach Ashlynn McKenzie and Jordan Heller were named in Warrack's best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
