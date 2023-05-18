Edenhope-Apsley will travel to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, May 20, to face the Noradjuha-Quantong Bombers for round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade competition.
The Bombers have seen a strong run of results lately.
The side has won its last three games with goal shooter, Shannon Couch, leading the league in goals scored.
Edenhope-Apsley is the last team to remain undefeated, having come through two major challenges, Laharum and Rupanyup, in the previous two rounds.
"We're really happy with how we're travelling so far ... we're really lucky to have the players that we have, but we'll just be taking it a week at a time," said Saints coach, Sarah Domaschenz.
A familiarity between players has been a great strength for the Saints in 2023, giving the team the ability to move quick and not allow team to structure a defence after change overs.
Domaschenz credits the teams communication for fostering that trait.
"We've got a real honest, open team, we all take feedback and we all give each other feedback really really well," said Domaschenz.
"We often look at what are the individual strengths and what are our team strengths, and then what are we going to work on together, we're really quite open about that."
Rupanyup vs. Kalkee
Both Rupanyup and Kalkee will run onto the courts at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve looking to regain momentum after falling to tough opponents in round five.
It was the second loss in as many weeks for the Panthers, who were bested by the defending premiers, the Saints.
Kalkee met 2022's runners-up, Laharum, who dealt them with a 28-goal loss.
Both teams are suffering from injuries to star players, including coaches Georgia Hiscock (Rupanyup) and Paula Weidermann (Kalkee).
Swifts vs. Pimpinio
Pimpinio will travel to Stawell's North Park for round six of the HDFNL to take on the Swifts as both teams look to recapture some winning momentum.
The Tigers became the latest team to lose to the Bombers, as that side soars up the ladder this season.
Pimpinio sit on the cusp of the top-six and would not want to fall much further away from it.
The previous rounds loss to Natimuk United was the Baggies fourth in a row.
The sides only victory this year, came against Kaniva-Leeor United in round one, a result that has since been changed to a win by forfeit.
Laharum vs. Harrow-Balmoral
The Demons will host the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos at Cameron Oval on Saturday, May 20.
Laharum are a power house in this year's HDFNL and have managed to only drop one game, against Edenhope-Apsley, despite a run of competitive opposition.
They currently sit third on the ladder, narrowly separated from Kalkee on points percentage.
The Southern Roos remain winless after five rounds (including one bye), having conceded 110 goals so far this season.
Taylors Lake vs. Natimuk United
Natimuk United will head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake in round six of the HDFNL.
The Lakers return to A grade competition has seen the side win only one game so far this season, against Harrow-Balmoral, 57-35.
The Rams have not enjoyed a great deal of success either, counting only two wins this season, but do have the confidence boost of a victory in the previous round against the Swifts.
A win for the Rams over the Lakers could be enough to push the side into the top-six.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
