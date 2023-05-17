Phil Freijah has been involved on and off with the Horsham Saints Football Netball Club since 1984; the club have been there for Freijah when he needed the support most.
During 2010 and 2011, Freijah was recovering after a bout of cancer.
"I had to miss a couple of years. The club were good to me; they helped me out," Freijah said.
"I played a couple of seasons there before I did my knee and gave up footy," Freijah said.
Since then, Freijah has been on the committee and has seen his son and daughter play with the club.
"My daughter played netball, and my son played junior football. He did not play for long," Freijah said.
During the early to mid-2010's, the Saints were short of trainers, and Freijah wanted to stay involved with the club.
"I think they were short of trainers, and I have been one ever since," Freijah said.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
