The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Our People

Phil Freijah has been involved on and off with the Horsham Saints since 1984

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Freijah has been involved with the now Horsham Saints Football Netball Club since 1984. Picture by Lucas Holmes.
Phil Freijah has been involved with the now Horsham Saints Football Netball Club since 1984. Picture by Lucas Holmes.

Phil Freijah has been involved on and off with the Horsham Saints Football Netball Club since 1984; the club have been there for Freijah when he needed the support most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.