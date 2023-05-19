With dwindling volunteer numbers challenging many organisations across the state, the Victorian Government has launched an urgent campaign to recruit new volunteers for the CFA, emphasizing young people and people available though the day.
The campaign, launched during Volunteers Week, aims to inspire Victorians to consider taking up firefighting or a support role with their local brigade.
Volunteers are the backbone of Victoria's firefighting and emergency response network, and the government is encouraging community members to contact their local brigades and consider volunteering opportunities with the CFA.
The Horsham and surrounding district brigades join with the state campaign to thank all their volunteers for their service and encourage community members to consider getting involved.
Whether you're looking to make the most of your spare time, are new to your community, or want to be part of a group made up of community-minded people, local brigades are keen to speak to anyone interested.
Acting Chief Officer Garry Cook said, "While there are more than 52,000 volunteers and over 1,200 brigades across Victoria, our regional communities still need more volunteers, particularly daytime responders and young members.
"We are calling on anyone interested in taking on a new challenge, learning new skills, meeting new people or giving back to their community, to get in touch with their local CFA brigade or go to the CFA website," Mr. Cook said.
"Whether you want to take on a dynamic role and respond to incidents as a CFA firefighter or jump on board in a support position within the brigade, there's a place for you," he said.
Brigades need people who can respond during the day and are particularly interested in hearing from young people who want to make a difference within their community.
"From road crash rescues, structure, grass, and scrub fires to hazmat incidents, no two days are the same at CFA," he said.
"We offer a range of opportunities for training and leadership development, and you'd be surprised by just how much your existing expertise from your day-to-day employment can assist and enhance your CFA skillset.
The camaraderie, a sense of purpose, and lifelong friends are just some of the many benefits you can gain from volunteering.
We're proud of the work we do in the community, and we look forward to welcoming you through the doors to begin your own unique experience," Mr Cook said
