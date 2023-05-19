The Warracknabeal School community entered the history books after Easter, with the town's three schools beginning a new chapter in learning at the new Education Precinct.
Until now, students were educated at three different addresses, but with classrooms at the new precinct complete and the last of the cosmetic work well underway, the second term marked the start of a combined school community.
The new facility took two years to build but was much longer in the making.
The 20-year project faced challenges with some reluctance to change in the community and uncertainty about the second-stage funding because of the change in government.
"But the school community and the wider community lobbied, and it is a testament to Warracknabeal that it has been completed," Principal of the Primary School Chris Kellett said.
"There have been so many principals involved in the process over the years," he said.
"The community valued what this meant to the town and how much it would lead to the health and vitality of the town.
Healthy, well-adjusted children lead to a healthy town and we'll go from strength to strength into the future now, but having all learning and education in one spot is the start of all that," he said.
Higher rainfall than usual challenged the builders and caused delays, disrupted classes during the second stage build was like going to school on a building site, "but the students' resilience has been outstanding," Mr Kellett said.
"In the first term this year, the fences were surrounding the various buildings, but when we returned after the holidays, they were gone, and we had the freedom to walk around the whole school; it was wonderful," he said.
Mr Kellett said the change was a little daunting for the secondary school students on their first day at the new precinct after leaving the almost 100-year-old familiar facility.
"They came in with their eyes down, " he said, but they have settled in now and are ready with a greeting when he meets them in the yard.
A patch of grass from the former secondary school has been lifted and transplanted at the new precinct to bring a little of the familiar into the unknown.
Some of the students are members of the School Improvement Team and keep the grounds clean, but lunch is eaten in classrooms, reducing the potential for rubbish.
The new gymnasium can be opened to the outdoor amphitheater for events and productions.
The new facility has been designed to prioritize heating, cooling and natural light.
The Warracknabeal Education Precinct has 350 students enrolled in Secondary, Primary and Special Development classes.
Guided tours of the new facility were conducted on May 15,16 and 17
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.