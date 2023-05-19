Local product Ben Hobbs has signed a new contract with the Essendon Football Club.
The former Horsham Demons' extension will see him remain at the Hangar until at least the end of 2025.
Hobbs was taken with pick 13 in the 2021 AFL national draft.
After he made his debut in round five of the 2022 season against Fremantle, Hobbs went on to play the remaining 17 games of the season.
Hobbs received the round 14 Rising Star nomination after he collected 22 disposals in a 35-point win over St Kilda.
A calf injury in February delayed Hobbs' start to the 2023 season.
Since his return on Anzac Day, Hobbs has been selected in Essendon's 22 in the last three matches.
In the round nine loss to Brisbane, Hobbs collected a career-high 22 disposals.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
