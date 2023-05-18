The Wimmera Mail-Times
Anne McDonald Centre Director and co-founder, Dr Rosemary Crossley AM, remembered

May 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Rosemary Crossley with her co-author Anne McDonald, 1982. Photographed by Rennie Ellis, picture supplied.
The Anne McDonald Centre Director and co-founder, Dr Rosemary Crossley, AM, PHD, has died at the age of 78.

