The Anne McDonald Centre Director and co-founder, Dr Rosemary Crossley, AM, PHD, has died at the age of 78.
Read also: No secrets with this fun group of blokes
Born in Horsham on May 6, 1945, Dr Crossley was a therapist with and an advocate for people with little or no functional speech.
She was educated at Morongo School in Geelong and went on to the Australian National University. After a brief period in the Australian Public Service she began working at the Victorian Spastic Centre with people with severe handicaps.
In 1974 she was hired as a playleader at St. Nicholas Hospital, a Parkville institution for severely handicapped children run by the Victorian Health Commission.
It was there that she met Anne McDonald. McDonald had severe cerebral palsy, could not walk, talk, or feed herself.
Crossley decided to see if she could find a way for McDonald to communicate by pointing - first at choices on a communication board, then at word blocks, then letter blocks, and finally on a letter board.
Read also: Cornes 'a bit nervous about' football return
This brought Crossley into conflict with her superiors at the hospital, and eventually McDonald was asked to leave. The Health Commission refused to allow this, and were taken to the Victorian Supreme Court.
Anne went on to live with Crossley and her partner Chris Borthwick for the next thirty-two years.
A book and film of the same name, 'Annie's Coming Out' based on Dr Crossley and Ms McDonald's struggle became an international best-seller and exposed the shortcomings of St. Nicholas Hospital and of the system that had created it.
In 1986 Crossley founded the DEAL Communication Centre in Caulfield. The Centre began by working mainly with people with cerebral palsy, but soon found itself taking on clients with other diagnoses - Down Syndrome, Rett Syndrome, developmental disabilities, and, increasingly, autism.
When Anne McDonald died in 2010 DEAL changed its name to the Anne McDonald Centre,
Dr Crossley was awarded an AM in 1986 for services to people with severe communication impairments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.