Mayor Gulline thanks volunteers during National Volunteer Week

Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline has taken the opportunity to thank volunteers for all that they do during National Volunteer Week.
"Our municipality simply wouldn't be the liveable place that it is without the quiet efforts of an army of incredible volunteers," she said.
"Earlier this month the council allocated $226,201 to 65 community groups via our Community Development Grants Program.
"Looking through the list of recipients, every single one of them would have volunteer involvement, and it just shows how vital volunteering is in so many areas of our community."
At Horsham Rural City Council, volunteers play an incredibly important role too.
They make valuable contributions at the Horsham Town Hall well as through the council's youth programs, hall committees and advisory groups.
Volunteers are also the driving force behind the council's Multiple Birth Support Program.
The council will hold an afternoon tea on Friday to show its gratitude.
New research released by Volunteering Australia this week indicated that following a sharp drop-off in volunteer rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer numbers are on the rise with over two-thirds (69 per cent) of volunteers now back in person.
Cr Gulline said it was encouraging to see volunteer numbers recover.
"I'm sure many community groups locally and across Australia would attest, we are still some way off pre-pandemic levels," she said.
"One of the things COVID-19 reinforced is the importance of community connections, both for the happiness of individuals, but also as a way of building a resilient, caring society.
"So this National Volunteer Week, I'd encourage everyone to have a look at some of the volunteering roles available in the Horsham area, or create your own, and have fun while helping others.
"Volunteering is one of the most powerful things you can do to make a difference in your community."
To learn more about volunteering visit https://www.hrcc.vic.gov.au/Our-Council/Work-With-Us/Volunteering
National Volunteer Week - Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering, is held between May 15 and 21.
