New parking system remains unpopular

Horsham Rural City Council has rolled out its new parking system, but not everyone is happy.
On Wednesday, March 15, 60 new parking meters were switched on in Horsham's central activity district, replacing the 361 aging meters.
HRCC's new Parking Management Plan took effect at the same time, with time limits at most CBD bays increasing from one hour to two.
But not all residents are happy with the new system.
Issues aired by residents during The Wimmera Mail-Times investigations included what they described as the lengthy process to operate and the long distance between meters.
Residents and business owners who spoke to us said they fear the new system has created an unfriendly shopping precinct in Horsham and will dissuade locals and visitors.
In addition, the little know facts about zones have people needing clarification.
According to the HRCC website there are two zones in the metered area.
"These are designed to create a movement of parked vehicles in line with the time zones and prevent people from monopolising parking," it reads.
"You can only stay in a zone for two hours, and then you will only be able to top up in that zone after 30 minutes have passed.
"You must move to the other zone or to an off-street or unmetered area. You can move within a zone using different spots as long as you have paid for two hours.
"Move as many times in the zone as you like in that two hours. If you move to the next zone, you need to pay again.
"The Zones run - north side of Roberts Avenue to Baillie Street (top of town) Zone 1 and the south side of Roberts Avenue to Hamilton Street (river end) Zone 2.
Other concerns aired by residents included the extension of the metered area in Horsham, which has resulted in less free parking in the business area.
The personal view of one resident (name supplied) sympathised with people who travel to Horsham from outer-lying towns.
"They travel here to shop and carry out their business, and then we hit them with parking fees and the inconvenience of the new meters," they said.
Ballarat has a similar system but the first hour is free unlike the Horsham system.
Amanda Birch said she's worked out how to use the new parking meter system, but it has made her job as a Support Worker with Just Better Care more complex.
"I can't leave a client alone in the car while I walk to the meter, which may be quite a long way from the car," Ms Birch said.
"If my client has intellectual challenges, I can't leave them alone because an unexpected change to their plans can cause them anxiety.
"I can't make them walk to the meter and back especially if they have mobility issues."
Ms Birch said it takes a lot longer to operate than the individual parking meters did, and the time it takes to walk to the nearest meter to register her parking, is an additional hassle for her.
Bev Ellis has not mastered the new meters, but her husband has, she said.
"I have some mobility issues and use a walker, so I couldn't walk very far to register my parking anyway, and the new meters are quite a distance apart," she said.
"I heard there would be a new meter system, but I thought it would be similar to what we had before, but just upgraded. This is very different, and I know visitors need help with them.
"Visitors to Horsham have often asked me how to use them, and I can't help them because I don't know how."
Horsham business owner Sharron Keating said the new parking meters are frustrating.
"They are time-consuming and inconvenient," she said.
"They are horrendous; my customers tell me they don't like them. Every comment I have received from my customers has been negative.
"They take too long to operate, are slow to load, and the distance between the meters is a big concern, too," she said.
"I needed to visit three different businesses in one day recently, and I had to go through the whole process three times and make sure I had cash with me. I know you can register your card or download the app, but that takes time to set up."
Another business owner who spoke to The Wimmera Mail-Times said they must continually leave their business to assist customers in registering their parking space and believes it negatively affects their business.
However, HRCC states the new parking meters can be operated by coin, card, or the new phone app.
"You can pay for your parking via the new phone app without needing to go to the meter; and the charge will be based on the length of time you stay in a parking bay when using a coin or card tap at the meter; you will pay for a set time in advance (as you currently do); enter your vehicle registration number into the meter or the phone app," a HRCC spokesperson said.
"No paper tickets will be required for your car's dashboard; the new meters are solar-powered and paperless.
"Other changes have taken effect with the new system - All one-hour parking in central Horsham will be extended to two-hour. This will allow more flexibility while still encouraging the movement of shoppers throughout the central activity district All short-term parking of 10, 15, and 20 minutes will move into a single 30-minute short-term parking limit."
Parking fees will be costed at $1-50 per hour and can be paid in 10-cent increments for four minutes.
HRCC approved the contract for the supply and installation and a five-year maintenance contract for the replacement of the parking meter system in Horsham's CBD at the August 2022 council meeting.
The cost of the supply and installation of the 60 meters was $541,589.
An additional cost of a five-year contract for background software licenses, ongoing integration with Council's corporate software system, and maintenance was $193,500 or $38,700 per year plus CPI.
HRCC stated on its website, "Complete traffic engineering studies have recommended that paid parking is effective and efficient in managing priority parking spaces within the CBD to enable movement of shoppers, increasing foot traffic to our local businesses."
