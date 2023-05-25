New parking system remains unpopular

The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham's new parking system has not been welcomed by all

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Horsham Rural City Council has rolled out its new parking system, but not everyone is happy.

