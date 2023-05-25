Parking overhaul headache

They are time-consuming and inconvenient.- Sharron Keating
According to the HRCC website, there are two zones in the metered area.
"These are designed to create a movement of parked vehicles in line with the time zones and prevent people from monopolising parking," it reads.
"You can only stay in a zone for two hours, and then you will only be able to top up in that zone after 30 minutes. You must move to the other zone or to an off-street or unmetered area. You can move within a zone using different spots as long as you have paid for two hours. Move as many times in the zone as you like in that two hours. If you move to the next zone, you need to pay again."
Zone 1 runs along the north side of Roberts Avenue to Baillie Street, and Zone 2 runs along the south side of Roberts Avenue to Hamilton Street.
Other concerns aired by residents included the extension of the metered area in Horsham, which has resulted in less free parking.
Bev Ellis has not mastered the new meters, but her husband has, she said.
"I have some mobility issues and use a walker, so I couldn't walk very far to register my parking anyway, and the new meters are quite a distance apart," she said.
"I heard there would be a new meter system, but I thought it would be similar to what we had before, but just upgraded. This is very different, and I know visitors need help with them. Visitors to Horsham have often asked me how to use them, and I can't help them because I don't know how."
Horsham business owner Sharron Keating said the new parking meters are frustrating.
"They are time-consuming and inconvenient," she said.
"They are horrendous; my customers tell me they don't like them. Every comment I have received from my customers has been negative. They take too long to operate, are slow to load, and the distance between the meters is a big concern, too.
"I needed to visit three different businesses in one day recently, and I had to go through the whole process three times and make sure I had cash with me. I know you can register your card or download the app, but that takes time to set up."
Parking can be paid with card or via an app.
"You can pay for your parking via the new phone app without needing to go to the meter; the charge will be based on the length of time you stay in a parking bay when using a coin or card tap at the meter; you will pay for a set time in advance... Enter your vehicle registration number into the meter or the phone app," an HRCC spokesperson said.
"No paper tickets will be required for your car's dashboard; the new meters are solar-powered and paperless.
"Other changes have taken effect with the new system. All one-hour parking in central Horsham will be extended to two-hour. This will allow more flexibility while still encouraging the movement of shoppers throughout the central activity district. All short-term parking of 10, 15, and 20 minutes will move into a single 30-minute short-term parking limit."
HRCC approved the supply and installation contract and a five-year maintenance contract for replacing the parking meter system in Horsham's CBD at the August 2022 council meeting.
The supply and installation of the 60 meters was $541,589.
An additional cost of a five-year contract for background software licenses, ongoing integration with the Council's corporate software system, and maintenance was $193,500 or $38,700 per year plus CPI.
