Horsham's new parking system has not been welcomed by all

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 31 2023 - 10:45am, first published May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
They are time-consuming and inconvenient.

- Sharron Keating
Parking overhaul headache
Parking overhaul headache
Support worker Amanda Birch said the new parking meter system has made her job more complex. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Support worker Amanda Birch said the new parking meter system has made her job more complex. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham business owner Sharron Keating said customers are taking a long time to adjust to the change. Pictures by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham business owner Sharron Keating said customers are taking a long time to adjust to the change. Pictures by Sheryl Lowe
Bev Ellis said the new meters are quite a distance apart. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Bev Ellis said the new meters are quite a distance apart. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
  • From FRONT PAGE

According to the HRCC website, there are two zones in the metered area.

Local News

