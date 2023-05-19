One month later | A Mum's World

While I know that all the best things in life are messy, I'm sure that when I got a bit messy last Wednesday morning, I was not at my best.
Grief is a strange beast.
It's one month since my mum died. We gave mum a beautiful send off a week after she passed away and within a few days I was back at work getting things done. Knowing mum is at home in heaven is easy, but all the fallout of the legalities, administration and family friction are devastating to me.
Having not had enough sleep, last Wednesday morning I knew I wasn't feeling right when I went to work, but I tried to put the right look on my face and say the right things. I'm pretty sure I wasn't pulling it off. I tried 'faking it 'til you make it' but I failed.
I felt flat and heavy and stuck. It was a bad feeling.
I was hoping it would lift but it just got heavier. All of a sudden, a small situation occurred that hurt my feelings. It wasn't intentional, it was just a little thing. The sharp pain in my heart felt like an arrow had pieced my armour and very soon in through that chink in my armour flooded a whole lot of other pain I had only just been holding at bay that day.
The tears started falling from my eyes first and tumbling down my cheeks, and somehow these provided some relief from the pain. On trying to notify a friend that I needed to take a break, my full ugly cry erupted and when I didn't even care who saw me, I knew I shouldn't be anywhere near my workplace.
Crying the whole way home, I arrived safely to wander aimlessly around the house, unable to find my smile.
I decided a trip up the highway to mum's place was the balm my heart needed, and I was right. Just being in the home that mum loved and around her roses and fruit trees balanced me out and made me happy. I basked in memories of her love and reclaimed my perspective.
Other difficult days will come, so I'm trying to take advice, and be kind to myself.
