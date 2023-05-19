The Wimmera Mail-Times
HDFNL side Laharum Demons part ways with coach Glenn Doyle

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 10:13am
The Laharum Football Netball Club have parted ways with senior football coach Glenn Doyle. File picture
The Laharum Football Netball Club have parted ways with senior football coach Glenn Doyle.

