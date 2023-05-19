The Laharum Football Netball Club have parted ways with senior football coach Glenn Doyle.
Doyle has been coach of Laharum since the beginning of the 2022 HDFNL season.
During his time at the club, Doyle coached the Demons to three wins from 21 games.
2023 has been particularly difficult for the mountain men.
The club currently sits at the bottom of the HDFNL ladder, remaining winless after five rounds with a points percentage of just 32.
The club has appointed Hamish Roberts and Shannon Argall for the remainder of the 2023 season.
The Demons will take to Cameron Oval on Saturday, May 20, to host the Harrow-Balmoral Southern Roos for round six of the HDFNL.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
