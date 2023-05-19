The Southern Mallee Giants have been forced to make three changes due to injury for its match against the Ararat Rats.
Kieran Delahunty, Luke Mahoney and Josh Webster were all injured in round five's defeat to Dimboola as the Giants could not utilise its bench after half time.
Webster, the Giants leading goal kicker "will miss a couple of weeks" according to senior coach Kieran Delahunty after he suffered a low-grade hamstring injury.
Delahunty himself will not play after he injured his back.
Mahony will also miss time after an ankle injury at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Elsewhere Minyip Murtoa have made four changes for its top-five clash with the Roos.
Lachlan Delahunty and Will Cameron are two of the Burras' changes.
Ararat Rats
Ins: Luke Spalding.
Outs: Jake Robinson.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Jordan Cox, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Adam Haslett, Ethan Summers, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Thomas Cree
Outs: Darcy Barber,
Lineup: Thomas Cree, Jackson O'Neill, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Dustin Inglis, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Wade Packer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Michael Graham, Elliott Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Will Griffiths.
Horsham Demons
Ins: Sid Hernon, Cullen Williams.
Outs: Deek Roberts, Rhys Barber, Joshua Mibus
Lineup: Tyler Blake, Brodie Mines, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Harley Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Sam Bigham, Jack Dalziel, Brody Pope, Bradley Hartigan, Jordon Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Benjamin Janetzki, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Caeleb Leith, Brad Uwland, Mackinnon Rogers, Jordan Weyburg.
Outs: Will Cameron, Brylie Cameron, Lachlan Delahunty, John Delahunty
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Lachlan Johns, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Brad Uwland, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, Mackinnon Rogers, Jordan Weyburg.
Nhill Tigers
Yet to be announced.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Liam Nelson, Dylan Marshman, Timothy Sanford, Declan Brown.
Outs: Josh Webster, Oscar Smith, Luke Mahony, Kieran Delahunty
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Benjamin Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Angus McSweyn, Sam White, Lou White, Dylan Marshman, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Samuel Weddell, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford, Declan Brown.
Stawell Warriors
Yet to be announced.
Lineup: Owen Summers, Jackson Dark, Thomas Eckel, Sean Mantell, Samuel Jenkinson, Paul Summers, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, James Sclanders. Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Tommy Williams.
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Bailey Watts, Patrick Morgan
Outs: Max Inkster, Joseph McKinnon
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Jake O'Donnell, Kyle Cheney, Caleb Powell, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Nick Ingram, Daniel Bell, Phillip Huebner, Jacob Sobey, Connor Inkster, Matthew Johns, Jacob Cheney, Dylan Watts, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Patrick Morgan, Daniel Penny.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
