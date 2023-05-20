Scholarship helps more Wimmera students than ever

More students are being supported through scholarships at Federation University Australia with a record number awarded in 2023.
This year the University, in partnership with generous donors, is awarding 228 scholarships across its campuses totalling more than $830,000.
The scholarships give students the opportunity to succeed in their studies without the stress of financial pressure, helping to cover costs including textbooks, petrol, groceries and computers.
In the Wimmera, 15 scholarships are being awarded this year, presented at a special ceremony yesterday.
Among them is Diploma of Nursing student Christine Hubbard who is receiving the Foundation TAFE Scholarship and said it would help with travel costs from hometown Rainbow.
"Now that my children are grown, I have decided to do something for myself. I always wanted to be a nurse but was unable to afford the cost of the course," she said.
"This scholarship has given me the opportunity to attend university. It's very much appreciated."
Christine is currently working as a personal care assistant and is taking the next step in her career.
Federation University's scholarship program began with four foundation scholarships in 2013 and has grown to support hundreds of students in need of assistance through the generous support of alumni, staff, businesses and community donors.
Federation University Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Duncan Bentley said financial hardship was one of the major barriers preventing students from completing their studies.
"These scholarships help to ease that pressure, providing them with the opportunity to succeed in their studies and contribute to their communities," he said.
"These scholarships are possible through the generosity of our donors and we are so delighted to be able to again award a record number thanks to these partnerships."
More information about Federation University scholarships can be found at https://federation.edu.au/connect/foundation
